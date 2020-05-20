JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.79% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 252 ($3.31) to GBX 206 ($2.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 164.38 ($2.16).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 104.72 ($1.38) on Monday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.13.

In other news, insider Tim J. Breedon purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Also, insider Michael Ashley purchased 47,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £49,955.68 ($65,713.86). Insiders have purchased 236,615 shares of company stock worth $21,664,878 over the last three months.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

