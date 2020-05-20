JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 81,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 111,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 101,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $275.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.