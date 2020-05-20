JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

Shares of JPM opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

