JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Price Target to GBX 160

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 123.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 188.40 ($2.48).

ARW opened at GBX 71.70 ($0.94) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 199.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.11 million and a P/E ratio of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Arrow Global Group has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04).

In related news, insider Andrew C. Fisher acquired 47,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £33,740.62 ($44,383.87). Insiders have bought a total of 47,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,302 over the last ninety days.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

