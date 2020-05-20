JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €22.51 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €22.51 ($26.17) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 46.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on AXA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.38 ($28.35).

CS opened at €15.35 ($17.85) on Monday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €22.24.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

