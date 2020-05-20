John K. Stipancich Sells 4,000 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $366.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.85 and a 200-day moving average of $347.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.