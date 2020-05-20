John K. Stipancich Sells 4,000 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stock

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $366.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.85 and a 200-day moving average of $347.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 224,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
