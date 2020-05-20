Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 500,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $38,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
QTWO stock opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.55.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,518,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after buying an additional 175,085 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103,662 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,126,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.
