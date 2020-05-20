Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 500,000 Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $38,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QTWO stock opened at $79.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Q2 from $101.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.4% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,518,000 after buying an additional 432,244 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,879,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,977,000 after buying an additional 175,085 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103,662 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,126,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

