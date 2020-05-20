Jeffrey A. Miller Sells 50,000 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.56, for a total value of $17,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,983 shares in the company, valued at $18,785,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $382.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.14. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $389.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.95, a PEG ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $335.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

