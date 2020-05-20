Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

PGTI opened at $12.81 on Monday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $667.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $18,307,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

