Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Dynatrace’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dynatrace in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DT. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

DT opened at $36.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion and a PE ratio of -22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 567,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,743.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 124,032 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $4,161,273.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,692,093 shares in the company, valued at $56,769,720.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,807 shares of company stock worth $25,420,308.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $131,380,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $115,161,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,673,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,039,000 after buying an additional 3,750,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after buying an additional 1,965,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 775.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,863,000 after buying an additional 1,258,116 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

