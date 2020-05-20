Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.29) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.30). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCPH. BidaskClub downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.25. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,637,000 after buying an additional 406,765 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,237,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,283,000 after purchasing an additional 864,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,571,000 after acquiring an additional 108,024 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,262,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,109,000 after acquiring an additional 36,143 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 12,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $662,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,542 shares of company stock worth $7,101,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.