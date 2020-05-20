Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

NYSE:LOW opened at $116.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

