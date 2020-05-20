Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Shares Up 7.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) shot up 7.5% on Monday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Janus Henderson Group traded as high as $19.14 and last traded at $18.97, 1,624,553 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,578,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $554.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.30%.

About Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

