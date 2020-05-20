Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$35.50

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$33.25 to C$35.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JWEL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC set a C$36.00 price objective on Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$32.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 40.89. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$18.57 and a 12 month high of C$34.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.21.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 9,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total value of C$301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at C$532,047. Also, Director David Michael Williams sold 20,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.42, for a total value of C$668,400.00.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.