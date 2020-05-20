James D. Dondero Acquires 7,068 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President James D. Dondero acquired 7,068 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $78,172.08.

NASDAQ:NREF opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Precept Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000.

NREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

