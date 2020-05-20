James C. Moyer Sells 10,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $1,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 304,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,443,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $201.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.29. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $219.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,881,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $73,489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,685,000 after acquiring an additional 273,269 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $40,469,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after acquiring an additional 210,539 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

