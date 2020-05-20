Jack in the Box Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $32.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at $190,657.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

