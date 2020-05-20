Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

Jack Henry & Associates has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Jack Henry & Associates has a payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $188.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.