Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISDR. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd.

Shares of ISDR opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.