iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.