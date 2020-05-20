iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after acquiring an additional 85,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $726,000.

IJH stock opened at $165.04 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

