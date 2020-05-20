Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE IVQ.U opened at C$2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.46. Invesque has a 12 month low of C$1.59 and a 12 month high of C$7.76.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

