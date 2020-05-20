Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INTU. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Intu Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 28.75 ($0.38).

Shares of INTU opened at GBX 4.57 ($0.06) on Monday. Intu Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 99 ($1.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.36.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

