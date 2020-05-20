International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,989,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $902,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,504 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,337,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,552,000 after purchasing an additional 521,736 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $54,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

NYSE:IFF opened at $128.84 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,399,754 shares of company stock valued at $155,136,959 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Cfra increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.