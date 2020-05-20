Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Short Interest Update

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a growth of 259.1% from the April 30th total of 62,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $678,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 133,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter.

IDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Intellicheck from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intellicheck has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.54.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

