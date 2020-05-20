Insider Selling: Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director Sells 97,000 Shares of Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$1,115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,550.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, James Wilson acquired 2,600 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.28 per share, with a total value of C$18,928.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, James Wilson acquired 200 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,300.00.

On Friday, March 20th, James Wilson acquired 14,500 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$102,370.00.

On Monday, March 16th, James Wilson acquired 8,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, with a total value of C$65,840.00.

On Friday, March 13th, James Wilson acquired 2,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.14 per share, with a total value of C$16,280.00.

Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$10.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.37. Sylogist Ltd has a 52 week low of C$6.16 and a 52 week high of C$12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

