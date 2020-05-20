Insider Selling: Stanmore Coal Limited (ASX:SMR) Insider Sells 2,697,130 Shares of Stock

Stanmore Coal Limited (ASX:SMR) insider Stephen Bizzell sold 2,697,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71), for a total value of A$2,697,130.00 ($1,912,858.16).

Stephen Bizzell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stanmore Coal alerts:

On Thursday, April 30th, Stephen Bizzell purchased 2,304 shares of Stanmore Coal stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$2,181.89 ($1,547.44).

SMR opened at A$1.00 ($0.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.74. Stanmore Coal Limited has a 12 month low of A$0.62 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of A$1.50 ($1.07).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Stanmore Coal’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

About Stanmore Coal

Stanmore Coal Limited explores, produces, and sells metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia. It holds interest in the Isaac Plains, Isaac Downs, Belview, The Range, Lilyvale, Mackenzie, Tennyson, and Clifford projects in the Bowen and Surat basins of Queensland. The company also exports its products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Stanmore Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanmore Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.