Insider Selling: New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$64,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,378,110.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.50.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

