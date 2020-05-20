Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Insider Sells 49,442 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider John Paul Fillmore sold 49,442 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $3,206,313.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Paul Fillmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, March 1st, John Paul Fillmore sold 23,342 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $939,048.66.

Chegg stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,309,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,728,000 after buying an additional 2,520,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after buying an additional 2,460,087 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $51,327,000.

CHGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

