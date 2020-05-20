Insider Buying: Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Edward H. West acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $184,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,045.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cardtronics PLC has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $847.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cardtronics by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,302,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,784,000 after buying an additional 1,027,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,489,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 233,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 223,727 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CATM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cardtronics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

