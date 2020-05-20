Insider Buying: Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) CEO Edward H. West acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $184,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,045.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CATM stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cardtronics PLC has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $847.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.66.
Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CATM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cardtronics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
