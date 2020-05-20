Insider Buying: Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) Director Kenneth Michael Tanenbaum acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,000.
BBL.A stock opened at C$5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.94. Brampton Brick Ltd has a 1-year low of C$4.91 and a 1-year high of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.72.
Brampton Brick Company Profile
