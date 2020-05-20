Insider Buying: Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) Director Kenneth Michael Tanenbaum acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,000.

BBL.A stock opened at C$5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.94. Brampton Brick Ltd has a 1-year low of C$4.91 and a 1-year high of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.72.

Get Brampton Brick alerts:

Brampton Brick Company Profile

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brampton Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brampton Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.