InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) versus Oasis Midstream Partners (OTCMKTS:OMP) Critical Contrast

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for InPlay Oil and Oasis Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oasis Midstream Partners 2 6 1 0 1.89

Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 78.33%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than InPlay Oil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares InPlay Oil and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil -185.12% -36.60% -19.70% Oasis Midstream Partners 25.88% 16.51% 9.02%

Risk & Volatility

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InPlay Oil and Oasis Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $52.15 million 0.16 -$20.23 million N/A N/A Oasis Midstream Partners $271.62 million 0.93 $50.06 million $1.82 4.09

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than InPlay Oil.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats InPlay Oil on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

Inplay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta. Inplay Oil Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.