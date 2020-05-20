Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

