Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INE. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Innergex Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.29.
Shares of INE stock opened at C$18.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.61 and a one year high of C$22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.94, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total transaction of C$444,276.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,850,159.90.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
