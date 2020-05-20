Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INE. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Innergex Renewable Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.29.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$18.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.61 and a one year high of C$22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of -73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.94, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.26). The company had revenue of C$143.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total transaction of C$444,276.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,850,159.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

