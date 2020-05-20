InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Up 32.3% in May

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 30th total of 43,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Scott Shuda sold 169,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,422,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 11,345 shares of company stock valued at $69,076.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 142.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InfuSystem by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

