Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Up 7.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.57, approximately 5,592,575 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,150,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Specifically, COO David W. Heard acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,586.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,415,000 shares of company stock worth $18,788,950 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Infinera from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Infinera had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 35.75%. The company had revenue of $330.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 40.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

