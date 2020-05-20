Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading 15.1% Higher

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) shares rose 15.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.57, approximately 335,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 808,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICD shares. B. Riley cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Contract Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 7.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.06. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 47.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $38.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 339,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 88,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

