Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading 15.1% Higher

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) shares rose 15.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.57, approximately 335,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 808,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICD shares. B. Riley cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Contract Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 7.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,147,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 339,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 88,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.