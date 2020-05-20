Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Trading 13.5% Higher

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) traded up 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.83, 2,597,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,403,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

Get Huntsman alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins purchased 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 7,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $142,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,544,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,517,924.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 47.2% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,121.6% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 168,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.