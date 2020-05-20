Huimin Wang Sells 1,717 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.68, for a total transaction of $372,039.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Huimin Wang sold 3,883 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total transaction of $850,493.49.

On Monday, April 13th, Huimin Wang sold 3,911 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $833,003.89.

On Monday, March 30th, Huimin Wang sold 4,948 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.10, for a total transaction of $980,198.80.

NYSE EW opened at $215.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.50 and its 200-day moving average is $222.72. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $154.52 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

