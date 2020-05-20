HSBC Increases Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $132.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at HSBC from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 179.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

