Homrich & Berg Trims Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Paypal were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Paypal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $149.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.14. The firm has a market cap of $170.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,625 shares of company stock worth $28,513,730 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.15.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

