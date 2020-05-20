Homrich & Berg Takes $172,000 Position in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS)

Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FINS. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,541 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 29,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 3,000 shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Also, insider Michael Fierman purchased 15,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $191,963.17.

