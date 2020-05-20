Homrich & Berg Sells 543 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.