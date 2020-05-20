Homrich & Berg Sells 336 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Homrich & Berg lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. TheStreet raised shares of Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAX opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.