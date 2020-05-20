Homrich & Berg Sells 2,064 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Unilever were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 810.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC raised shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

