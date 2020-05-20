Homrich & Berg Sells 1,639 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 129,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 112.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $119.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

