Homrich & Berg Sells 1,315 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Mplx were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 404,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 35,863 shares during the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPLX opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

