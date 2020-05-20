Homrich & Berg Sells 12,703 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Homrich & Berg lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 73.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,703 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 18,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 60,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

