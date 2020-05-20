Homrich & Berg Sells 1,226 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

