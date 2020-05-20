Homrich & Berg Raises Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 130.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average is $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

